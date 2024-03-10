PHOTO
Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 35.7% in Febrauary from 29.8% in January, data from statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday.
(Reporting by Adam Makary; Editing by William Mallard)
