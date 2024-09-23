Arab Finance: Egypt's agricultural exports have reached over 6.4 million tons so far this year, according to a report submitted by Head of The Egyptian Agricultural Quarantine Mohamed El-Mansy to Minister of Agriculture Alaa Farouk.

This marks an increase of more than 529,000 tons compared to the same period in 2023, the report showed.

The report highlighted that citrus fruits topped the list of exports with over 2.201 million tons, followed by fresh potatoes at nearly 965,796 tons.

Onions ranked third with 261,580 tons of exports, while beans both fresh and dry took the fourth spot with 192,925 tons exported.

Grapes and sweet potatoes also made significant contributions, with 175,610 and 121,194 tons of exports, respectively.

Other notable exports include mangoes, pomegranates, tomatoes, garlic, strawberries, and guava, which rounded out the list of Egypt’s key agricultural products for export this year.

