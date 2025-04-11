Arab Finance: The Egyptian government has raised the wheat procurement price for the 2025 harvest season to EGP 2,200 per ardeb, up from EGP 2,000 in 2024, as per a cabinet statement.

The Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk revealed that approximately 360 tons of local wheat have been received in Fayoum Governorate so far, six days into the 2025 wheat supply season.

The official supply season for local wheat is set to begin on April 15th across all governorates.

