Egyptians for Housing and Development Company (EHDR) was profitable in the first nine months of 2023, recording net profits after tax of EGP 39.829 million, versus net losses after tax of EGP 6.818 million during the same period in 2022, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 13th.

Revenues rose to EGP 108.856 million in the January-September period of this year from EGP 112,851 in the same period a year earlier.

Egyptians for Housing operates in the real estate development and investment sector, with the focus on the businesses of buying, purchasing, dividing, and selling lands, and establishing buildings and facilities.

The company’s business also includes setting up urban expansion projects, residential and commercial complexes, and new township projects.

