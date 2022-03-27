Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, received on Saturday, Minister of Health in Sudan Haitham Awadullah and Sudanese Ambassador in Cairo Mohamed Elias.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Health, said the meeting discussed ways to enhance and continue cooperation between the two countries in the health sector.

They also discussed the epidemiological situation of the Coronavirus in both countries, and the rates of vaccination rollout, stressing the importance of exchanging experience between the two countries in this regard.

Abdel Ghaffar added that the meeting addressed increasing training opportunities for Sudanese doctors within the training programmes offered by the Egyptian side.

It was also agreed to expand the training programmes for Sudanese doctors, to include more subspecialties, in a way that contributes to providing integrated medical services in various specialties to Sudan.

Cooperation between the two countries in the field of producing biological preparations was also discussed in the meeting, as the Sudanese side expressed aspiration to transfer Egypt’s experience in the localization of the pharmaceutical industry to achieve self-sufficiency.

For his part, the Sudanese Minister of Health thanked the Egyptian government for its continuous support to the health system in Sudan since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, as well as the efforts of the Egyptian Ministry of Health to treat one million Hepatitis C patients in Africa.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

