Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with a bipartisan delegation from the US House of Representatives’ Ways and Means Committee on Monday. The delegation, led by committee Chairperson Jason Smith, included members from both Republican and Democratic parties.

The meeting underscored the importance of the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States. Prime Minister Madbouly emphasized the value of cooperation across various sectors, built on mutual respect and shared interests. He highlighted the strong ties between Egypt and both parties within the US Congress.

Madbouly acknowledged the economic challenges posed by recent regional and international crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. He stressed the need for intensified cooperation to achieve regional peace and security, echoing past successes. Egypt, he said, welcomes continued engagement with members of the US Congress across the political spectrum.

Discussions focused on the impact of these crises on the Egyptian economy. Madbouly outlined Egypt’s efforts to mitigate these external shocks, including structural reforms aimed at boosting production and exports in key sectors like industry, agriculture, communications, and information technology.

He also reviewed major ongoing projects in Egypt, emphasizing their role in improving the lives of Egyptians, creating jobs, and developing infrastructure to attract investment. Madbouly highlighted Egypt’s focus on renewable energy and green hydrogen projects, including successful partnerships with American companies. He expressed appreciation for US economic support and looked forward to continued cooperation.

The meeting covered a range of topics, including Egypt’s economic performance, support for specific sectors like green energy, security cooperation, and collaboration on food security between the two nations. The Prime Minister provided insights into these government priorities.

US Ambassador to Egypt, Herro Mustafa Garg, concluded the meeting by expressing gratitude for the Prime Minister’s reception of the delegation. She committed to following up on specific areas of potential cooperation between Egypt and the United States with relevant authorities.

