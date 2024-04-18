Bahrain’s strong relations with Egypt and Jordan were in spotlight as His Majesty King Hamad held talks with their leaders during a visit to the two countries yesterday.

During talks in Amman, His Majesty congratulated King Abdullah of Jordan on the 25th anniversary of his assumption of constitutional powers, commending the remarkable development achievements and stability of the country under his leadership, and the unity and loyalty of its people.

The two monarchs discussed means of enhancing co-operation and economic integration and reviewed current regional and international matters.

His Majesty expressed appreciation to King Abdullah for his generous hospitality, praising Jordan’s active role in supporting Arab and Islamic matters, particularly the Palestinian cause.

King Abdullah praised the efforts of Bahrain in organising the upcoming Arab Summit. The two leaders expressed their confidence in the summit’s success and emphasised the importance of holding Arab summits on a regular basis.

They also discussed the political and security situation in the Middle East, emphasising the urgent need for the international community, particularly the Security Council, to implement resolutions regarding achieving a ceasefire in Gaza.

The two leaders called for co-ordinating Arab and international efforts to achieve just and comprehensive peace in the region, supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution and the resolutions of the international legitimacy.

His Majesty praised the ongoing diplomatic efforts made by Jordan, under the leadership of King Abdullah, in supporting the Palestinian cause and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

He attended a luncheon hosted in his honour by the Jordanian king.

His Majesty then flew to Cairo where he held official talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi at Al Ittihadiya Palace.

He expressed pride in the historical relations between the two countries, that are based on mutual respect and shared goals.

President Al Sisi welcomed His Majesty and the accompanying delegation, underscoring the significance of his visit in enhancing bilateral relations.

The two leaders commended the advanced status of co-operation between their nations, emphasising commitment to achieving further political, economic and security co-ordination.

In the context of the Arab Summit, to be held in Bahrain on May 16, the leaders expressed their hopes for a successful summit that bolsters Arab solidarity, peace and stability in the region.

The role of President Al Sisi in driving development efforts in Egypt and maintaining its security and stability was highlighted by the King. His Majesty emphasised the distinguished regional position of Egypt and its strategic role in maintaining security and stability in the Arabian Gulf, in addition to its constructive initiatives in leading peace efforts in the Middle East.

The two leaders later addressed a Press conference.

President Al Sisi hosted a dinner banquet in His Majesty’s honour.