Egyptian Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed El Quseir has met with his Tunisian counterpart Abdel Moneim Pilati to boost partnership between Egypt and Tunisia in fields of trade exchange, seeds production, and applied research, a statement showed.

Both ministers have also discussed potential collaboration in addressing the impacts of climate change and water scarcity, as well as the production of salt-tolerant seeds.

During the meeting, the two sides also mulled over promoting the trade of citrus fruits and mangoes, in addition to dates and olive oil.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).