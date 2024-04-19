Tunisia's olive oil export earnings reached TND 2,865.7 million by the end of March 2024 (5th month of the 2023/2024 campaign), an impressive increase of 82.7% compared to the same period of the previous campaign, the National Agricultural Observatory (ONAGRI) said in its monthly report published on Thursday.

In terms of volume, exports reached 107.5 thousand tonnes by the end of March 2024, up 5.3% compared to the same period last year.

The average price recorded during the first five months of the 2023/2024 campaign showed a significant increase of 73.4%, reaching TND 26.66 /kg compared to TND 15.37/kg recorded during the same period of the previous campaign.

