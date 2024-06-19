Pistachio production in the Gafsa governorate is estimated at 2,000 tonnes this year, 800 tonnes less than last year.

This decrease is due to climate change and the pistachio fertilisation plan, head of the Regional Agricultural Development Authority (CRDA), Abdessatar Ghabtan, told TAP.

Gafsa governorate is the country's largest pistachio producer, followed by Kasserine governorate.

Pistachio plantations cover 22,000 hectares, including 4,500 hectares of irrigated land and 1,700 hectares of rainfed land in the delegations of Om Larayes, North Gafsa, Sened, Zanouch, Sidi Yaich and El Guettar.

