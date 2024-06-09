(TAP)- Broiler production saw an upward trend during the first five months of 2024 (+1.3%) compared to the same period in 2023, according to figures by the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI).

This production reached 12,500 tonnes in May 2024, posting a 3.7% rise compared to the same month last year and dipping 0.6% on April 2024.

Eggs for production in the first five months of 2024 showed a steady progression with a growth rate of 1.2%. Compared to the same period in 2023, production edged up 4.1%, ONAGRI's May 2024 agricultural sector report revealed.

In May 2024, the production of eggs for consumption rose 4.1% compared to the same month last year, going up from 152,900 units to 159,100. However, compared to April 2024, production was slightly up (+ 0.1%).

