TUNIS: Measures to finance the 2025 grain harvest season were approved at a small Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kamel Madouri on Monday at the Kasbah.

These measures include expediting the issuance of a decree to set grain prices, payment methods, weighing procedures, and delivery protocols for the 2025-2026 season before the harvest begins.

The meeting, dedicated to preparing for the grain harvest season, ordered the National Grain Office to exceptionally finance grain purchases for the 2025 season starting February 20, 2025.

Additionally, a committee will be established within the office to review and decide on grain collectors' purchase requests by mid-April 2025 at the latest.

According to a statement from the Prime Ministry, the Cabinet meeting also approved amendments to Annex No. 2 of the grain collection activity regulations, specifically revising Point 10 regarding the minimum requirements for grain collection centres, in line with Decree No. 1876 dated August 11, 2004, concerning facility suitability and safety certificates.

The meeting decided to allocate financial advances to central cooperative companies, finalise the list of collectors and collection centres in production areas, and approve calibration laboratories.

It also recommended forming oversight committees for collection centres and calibration laboratories, as well as committees to ensure operational continuity.

Training for stakeholders in sampling, stock preservation, and grain calibration was emphasised, along with practical field training on open-air storage.

The meeting proposed establishing a joint committee comprising representatives from the Grain Office and collectors to address issues during the harvest season. A dedicated hotline and email will also be set up to monitor the season's progress.

The small Cabinet meeting decided to hold working sessions with the National Railway Company, the Transporters' Chamber, and grain collection cooperatives to develop an evacuation plan based on estimated grain quantities.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Madouri stressed the importance of logistical, organisational, and institutional preparedness.

He highlighted the need to assess the readiness of stakeholders, ensure smooth operations, and enhance the capacity of collection centers and calibration laboratories.

He also emphasised modernising the grain system within a strategic vision for a renewed and sustainable agricultural model, adapting to climate change, leveraging digital transformation in agriculture, and improving grain collection centres.

Madouri underscored the importance of restructuring the National Grain Office, as ordered by President Kais Saied, to ensure effective governance, modernise the strategic grain sector, and improve collection and storage processes.

This aims to maintain the quality of national production, rebuild reserve stocks, reduce imports, and achieve food self-sufficiency and sovereignty.

The Prime Minister recommended continuing to promote durum wheat cultivation, reviving soft wheat, barley and other crops, especially in remote areas, and reviewing the financial support mechanisms for grain producers.

