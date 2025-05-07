Arab Finance: Obour Land for Food Industries (OLFI) reported a 17.2% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, reaching EGP 184.032 million, compared to EGP 157.025 million, as per a disclosure.

Sales grew to EGP 2.551 billion in the three-month period ended March 31st this year from EGP 1.749 billion in the corresponding period last year.

As for the standalone financial statement, the company recorded net profits after tax of EGP 183.259 million in Q1 2025, up from EGP 157.19million in Q1 2024.

Established in 1997 and listed in 2016, Obour Land for Food Industries is an Egypt-based manufacturing company, which is specialized in the production, processing, and packaging of white cheese.

