Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir announced a plan to set up eight logistics zones in Sinai, linking them to the eastern border and the ports of Arish and Taba. The logistics zones will be located behind Taba land port, behind Al-Awja port, in the heavy industries zone in Al-Hasana and Labni, next to Naqab Train Station and Naqab Airport, next to Taba seaport, in Bir Al-Abd, Al-Tur, and Ras Sidr.

The logistics zones are part of the state’s major project to develop Sinai, which includes the rehabilitation and construction of the Al-Ferdan line, east of Port Said/Bir Al-Abd/Arish/Taba, with a length of 500 km. This line will connect the residential and industrial communities in Sinai with the railway network and facilitate the transportation of passengers and goods. The line will also enable the export of products from the factories in Sinai through the ports of Arish and Taba.

The state is also developing and expanding Arish Port to make it an international hub connected to the railway network. The port is a key component of the integrated logistics corridor Arish/Taba, which starts from the seaport and ends at the Taba seaport, passing through the heavy industries zone in central Sinai.

