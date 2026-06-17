Arab Finance: The European Union (EU) is set to disburse €1.5 billion to Egypt this June to support the country’s economic reform agenda, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

“Egypt is a central and stable partner for Europe in a region in turmoil. We are swiftly delivering on our 2024 partnership,” she wrote on her “X” account.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the French city of Évian, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Von der Leyen, discussing the development of Egypt-EU relations since their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024.

El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and unlocking new avenues for cooperation across innovative sectors.

He also outlined ongoing efforts to implement the outcomes of the 2024 Investment Conference, as well as the economic forum convened on the margins of the Egypt-EU Summit in October 2025.

During the talks, he reviewed the government's economic reform agenda aimed at driving competitiveness, boosting macroeconomic resilience, and improving the investment climate.

These reforms include efforts to expand private-sector participation, streamline business procedures, and optimize the efficiency of public spending and resource allocation.

Both parties reinforced their partnership in the renewable energy field through a recently signed €690 million agreement to upgrade and expand the Egyptian electricity network.