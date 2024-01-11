Arab Finance: Egypt is planning to inaugurate the largest textiles factory in the world in El Mahalla El Kubra city in February, Minister of Public Business Sector Mahmoud Esmat told Al Arabiya Business.

The Cotton and Textile Industries Holding Co, affiliated to the public business sector ministry, is finally getting ready to operate the factory, which was implemented under the national project for the development of the spinning, weaving, and textile industries, Esmat revealed.

Established on a 62,500-square-meter area, the factory has over 182,000 spinning wheels with an average production capacity of 30 tons a day of fine and thick yarn, according to data by the Ministry of Public Business Sector.

On a related note, Esmat pointed out that the ministry is looking forward to offering a bundle of investment opportunities at its affiliated firms for partnership with the private sector within 2024.

