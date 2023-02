CAIRO - Egypt shipped 80% of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Europe last year, the country's petroleum minister said on Monday.

Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla earlier said that Egypt's LNG exports were expected to reach 7.5 million tonnes this year, in line with 2021 volumes.

