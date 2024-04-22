Egypt’s imports of Israeli natural gas are set to decline by 22% to 900 million cubic feet a day in summer, starting next June until September, two sources familiar with the matter told Asharq Business.

This is ascribed to high temperatures and the increase in natural gas consumption in Israel, the sources said.

As of May, Egypt is reportedly planning to cease exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in order to meet the demands of power plants.

On April 8th, it was reported that the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) is looking forward to importing at least one shipment of LNG a month until July or August.

It was also reported on April 4th, that EGAS bought at least one shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in May.

