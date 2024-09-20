IHC-backed Rorix Holdings has signed an MoU with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) to integrate its technologies into Adani’s logistics and trading platforms.

Rorix Holdings executive chairman Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said the new partnership would revolutionise the way commodities are traded, stored and managed.

Karan Adani, managing director of APSEZ, said the collaboration was a step towards APSEZ becoming one of the largest integrated transport and logistics infrastructure companies globally.

Rorix was formed last month by Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange-listed IHC as a trade facilitation company, focused on financial services, trade finance, advisory, commodities and trade insurance sectors.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com