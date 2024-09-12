Arab Finance: Türkiye has shown interest in offshore gas fields in Egypt, intending to supply hydrocarbons using Turkish floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) vessels, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported, citing Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar.

Bayraktar highlighted the improved relations between Türkiye and Egypt, noting the recent energy agreements between the two countries.

Moreover, Bayraktar referred to potential cooperation between both countries in the oil and natural gas sectors.

It is worth noting that Egypt and Türkiye reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing their bilateral relations and cooperation across various fields during the first High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, co-chaired by the Presidents of both nations in Ankara on September 4th.

