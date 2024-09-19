Egypt is set to offer four to five coastal areas along the Red Sea, including Ras Benas, to investors, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said in a press conference.

This move aims at luring further investments in deals similar to ADQ’s $35 billion Ras El-Hekma agreement, Madbouly added.

Moreover, Madbouly revealed that there will be no more power outages under the electricity load reduction plan, adding that a sum of $2.5 billion were spent to secure energy supplies.

He added that Egypt’s natural gas production from Zohr field will be back to normal levels before June 2025.

