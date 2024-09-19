Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB), rated A2 by Moody’s (stable) and A by Fitch (stable), has mandated banks to arrange global investor call starting Thursday for a potential USD-denominated benchmark Regulation S perpetual non-call 5.5-year fixed rate resettable Additional Tier 1 capital certificates.

The mandated banks will also arrange physical investor meetings in London starting on Monday 23 September.

Standard Chartered Bank will be Sole Global Coordinator along with Al Rayan Investment LLC, Citi, Doha Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Dukhan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Lesha Bank, Mashreq, QNB Capital and Warba Bank as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners, IFR reported.

Also, on the London Stock Exchange, QIIB announced a fixed price tender offer to purchase any and all of QIIB Tier 1 Sukuk Limited's outstanding $300,000,000 Regulation S only 4.875% Additional Tier 1 Capital Certificates for cash.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com