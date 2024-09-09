The Egyptian government, in collaboration with the Cypriot government, is looking to establish a 90-kilometer-long underwater pipeline connecting the Cypriot Aphrodite offshore gas field to the offshore production facilities of Egypt’s Zohr gas field, a government official told Asharq Business.

This pipeline aims to pump Cypriot natural gas into the Egyptian national gas grid, the official noted.

Egypt and Cyprus are currently undertaking serious actions to finalize the agreement on the construction of the pipeline, with the aim of connecting around 1 billion cubic feet of gas daily from the Aphrodite field to the Egyptian national gas grid, he added.

Additionally, Egypt could export excess gas abroad via liquefaction plants.

Connecting the underwater pipeline from Aphrodite gas field to the production facilities of the Zohr gas field, instead of directly connecting it to the national grid, saves over 40% of the cost of establishing the pipeline, the official said.

