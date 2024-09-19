Egypt's strategic reserve of wheat is currently sufficient for six months, Minister of Supply Sherif Farouk told Asharq Business.

In addition, the country’s strategic reserves for subsidized sugar is sufficient for 14.9 months, while reserve for cooking oil covers 7.4 months, Farouk said.

The minister also noted that reserves of frozen poultry and fresh meat are sufficient for 10.2 months and 7.7 months, respectively.

