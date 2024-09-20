MGM Resorts chief Bill Hornbuckle has confirmed the casino operator has applied for a gaming license in the UAE, while speaking at the Skift Global Forum 2024 on Thursday.

“Yes, we have [applied]. We’ve done it in Abu Dhabi,” Hornbuckle said, according to Skift. “The way it will work is the federal government in Abu Dhabi will approve it, we’ve applied for it and hopefully we’ll win the license there.”

Hornbuckle added: “I hope and believe this year we’ll understand more about Abu Dhabi and the federal mandate and go from there.”

The most recent comments made by the MGM President and CEO follow on from his statement in February on the FY 2023 earnings call, where he stressed Abu Dhabi was their top choice for a potential gaming license.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

