Egypt has raised the price of a household cooking gas cylinder by 50% from EGP 100 to EGP 150, Asharq Business reported.

The price of a commercial cooking gas cylinder has also risen by 33.3%, from EGP 150 to EGP 200.

In addition, the price of mazut supplied to power plants has surged by 160% to EGP 6,500 per ton from EGP 2,500.

