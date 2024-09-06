As Djibouti's financial sector rapidly evolves, CAC International Bank is taking bold steps to remain at the forefront of innovation. Renowned for its commitment to enhancing customer experiences, the bank has adopted Oracle’s latest single-core banking platform for both retail and corporate businesses a move that sets a new benchmark in the region's banking landscape. This integration not only modernizes the bank's core operations but also establishes a fully developed digital banking system, positioning CAC International Bank as a leader in the financial industry.

Recognized for its role in pioneering financial services, CAC International Bank consistently delivers tailored solutions to its diverse clientele. The bank's mission to remain Djibouti's most trusted financial institution is evident in its strategic emphasis on technology. This includes the adoption of a comprehensive transaction banking platform, which encompasses digital transaction banking, payments, trade finance, and liquidity management.

In line with CAC International Bank’s digital transformation strategy, this migration brings with it the necessary infrastructure to support advanced analytics, compliance, and strategic decision-making, further strengthening the bank’s operational capabilities as well as enhancing its digital banking solutions.

Acquiring this system represents a major investment, highlighting CAC International Bank’s commitment to embracing the latest fintech advancements. "This investment is a crucial step towards realizing our vision for the future," said CEO Mr. Ahmed H. Al-Dheeb. "By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we are not just enhancing our current services but also laying the groundwork for a more innovative, efficient, digitalized and customer-focused banking experience."

As the bank looks ahead, this strategic move underscores its dedication to innovation and its ambition to lead in the fintech space. The integration of this new platform not only reinforces CAC International Bank’s position as a key player in Djibouti’s financial sector but also sets the stage for the future of banking in the region, offering secure, advanced, and forward-thinking financial solutions.