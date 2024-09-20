Deal activity in the Middle East and Africa fell 10.4% in the first eight months of 2024 amid challenging economic conditions, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.



North America registered an 18.9% YoY decline, while Europe, Asia-Pacific and South and Central America reported a fall of 16.2%, 8.1% and 27.3%, respectively.



Overall, global deal activity fell 15% year-on-year (YoY) to 32,050 deals.



Mergers & acquisitions (M&A) deals volume fell 9.5% YoY, while private equity and venture financing transactions declined by 13.4% and 23.9% YoY, respectively.



“Factors such as macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical issues are likely influencing the deal-making activity,” said Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, adding that dealmakers must navigate this complex environment with strategic foresight and adaptability.



The dip in deal volume, particularly in major regions, may open doors for savvy investors and companies to acquire undervalued assets and strengthen their positions for the eventual market rebound, Bose stated.

