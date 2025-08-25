Arab Finance: National Printing Company recorded 15.61% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits after tax attributable to the owners at EGP 200.045 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

In H1 2024, consolidated net profits stood at EGP 242.829 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 0.94 in H1 2025 from EGP 1.15 in H1 2024, while net revenues jumped to EGP 3.548 billion from EGP 3.100 billion.

As for the standalone business, net profits before tax retreated to EGP 37.910 million in the first six months of 2025 from EGP 237.414 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated EPS declined to EGP 0.18 from EGP 1.12, whereas total operating revenues shrank to EGP 48.008 million from EGP 294.450 million.

On August 5th, the company began trading of its shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

