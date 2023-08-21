Egypt is expected to benefit from the five-year $500 million financing offered by the UAE to supply the country with wheat in January 2024, Asharq Business reported, citing Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Moselhy.

Moselhy noted that the deal is pending the parliament’s approval, expecting it to be endorsed in November.

The UAE-based agribusiness Al Dahra signed earlier a five-year agreement worth $500 million with the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) to supply Egypt with wheat.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).