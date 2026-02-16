Egypt has launched a new social protection package worth EGP 40.3bn to support low-income and vulnerable households ahead of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk announced during a press conference on Sunday.

The initiative is being implemented under directives from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and aims to provide direct financial relief during the holy month and festive season.

Under the package, 10 million households registered in the ration card system will receive EGP 400 each during March and April 2026, at a total cost of EGP 8bn.

In addition, 5.2 million families enrolled in the “Takaful and Karama” programme will receive an extra EGP 400 in cash support during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, amounting to EGP 4bn. A further 45,000 beneficiaries of child pensions and rural female leaders will receive EGP 300 each during the same period.

The package also includes substantial healthcare funding. EGP 3bn has been allocated to accelerate treatment for patients on waiting lists and critical cases to ensure timely medical care before Eid al-Fitr. Another EGP 3bn will expand state-funded treatment for low-income individuals without health insurance between February and June 2026.

Additionally, EGP 3.3bn has been earmarked to fast-track the implementation of the Universal Health Insurance system in Minya starting 1 April, with the state covering subscription fees for low-income residents. President Al-Sisi has directed that all critical cases be treated at state expense to ensure patients receive necessary care without delay.

Beyond social and medical support, the initiative allocates EGP 15bn to accelerate nearly 1,000 projects under the “Decent Life” rural development programme, aimed at improving public services in first-phase villages.

An additional EGP 4bn will be used to increase the procurement price of locally produced wheat for the 2026 season from EGP 2,200 to EGP 2,350 per ardeb, providing additional support to farmers and strengthening domestic agricultural production.

Kouchouk said the package forms part of a broader government strategy to reinforce social safety nets and ensure that vulnerable groups benefit directly from economic reforms and development programmes.

The comprehensive initiative reflects ongoing efforts to enhance economic resilience, promote inclusive growth and provide immediate support to Egypt’s most vulnerable households during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

