Arab Finance: Juhayna Food Industries recorded 47.22% lower consolidated net profits attributable to the owners valued at EGP 780.731 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to EGP 1.479 billion in H1 2024, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.83 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 0.32 a year earlier, while the net sales hiked to EGP 14.165 billion from EGP 11.470 billion.

As for the standalone business, the company turned profitable at EGP 629.292 million in H1 2025, against net losses valued at EGP 4.235 million in the first six months of 2024.

