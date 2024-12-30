Ibnsina Pharma inked a new lease agreement with YANMU to enhance its sustainable and efficient supply chain solutions, according to a press release.

The EGX-listed firm is set to lease more than 11,000 square meters of warehouse space in a facility at YANMU to improve its distribution capabilities and back the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products.

Mohsen Mahgoub, Managing Director of Ibnsina Pharma, said: “This facility not only enhances our operational efficiency but also aligns with our strategy to expand with a light asset model through collaboration with industrial developers without putting pressure on our cash flow.”

"It will also allow us to better serve our clients and ensure timely access to essential medications for healthcare providers and patients throughout Egypt,” added Mahgoub.

Karim Hefzy, Chief Operating Officer of Hasan Allam Utilities, commented: “With our modern, sustainable complex and comprehensive facilities, we are confident that Ibnsina Pharma will benefit from enhanced operational capabilities and customer satisfaction.”

YANMU Logistics Park is a joint venture (JV) between HAU Logistics, a logistics-focused investment partnership between Hassan Allam Utilities and A.P. Moller, and Agility.

The collaboration between Ibnsina Pharma and Hassan Allam Logistics marks a significant step in boosting Egypt's pharmaceutical supply chain.

