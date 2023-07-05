Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa met with Ambassador of Germany to Cairo Frank Hartmann to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation in the field of tourism, the Egyptian ministry stated on July 4th.

During the meeting, tourist traffic indicators of arrivals from the German market to Egypt were reviewed.

Boosting bilateral sports tourism was also discussed during the meeting.

