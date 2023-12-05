UAE – Wizz Air Abu Dhabi inaugurated its first flight from Abu Dhabi to Cairo's Sphinx International Airport to serve travellers across the UAE, Egypt, and the region with affordable, hassle-free, point-to-point travel with the new route, according to a press release.

The flights between Cairo and Abu Dhabi are currently operating on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with fares starting from 199 AED.

Marketing and Communications Manager of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Micheal Nashed, said: “This launch enables ultra-low-cost travel between two must-see culturally rich destinations and reaffirms our commitment to supporting the aviation industry’s sustainable growth in Africa and the Middle East.”

Nashed added: “We look forward to sharing our love of adventure and seeing you on board soon for an affordable and exciting well-deserved vacation.”

From his side, the CEO of NSAS Group, Wizz Air’s GSA/GHA, Bahgat Ahmed, said: “Wizz Air is making strategic moves towards the Egyptian aviation market, the location of Sphinx airport makes it truly one of a kind, it’s right beside the pyramids and the awaited grand museum, making it a remarkable experience for visitors worldwide.”

On 6 October 2023, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launched a route to Erbil, which made it the first direct air link between Abu Dhabi and Iraq.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

