In a pioneering move to promote inclusivity in air travel, Dubai Airports, operator of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), and the Community Development Authority (CDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the AccessAbilities Expo.

This partnership seeks to enhance services for travellers with visible and hidden disabilities and drive long-term social change, setting new standards for accessibility in the aviation sector.

The MoU was signed by Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports, and Miatha Al Shamsi, CEO of the Community Empowerment Sector at CDA, in the presence of Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of CDA, alongside senior representatives from both organisations and the broader aviation community attending the Expo.

The two entities will collaborate to identify and address key needs, using CDA's expertise to implement effective solutions. By sharing resources and knowledge, the partnership aims to support Dubai’s broader social agenda, ensuring DXB and DWC are welcoming environments for all travellers.

Jamal Al Hai emphasised the significance of the collaboration, saying, “Partnering with the Community Development Authority is vital to our mission of making our airports more inclusive. Their insights will help us meet specific needs, setting a new benchmark for how airports can support all passengers. This MoU represents a shared commitment to breaking down barriers and shaping a future where air travel is accessible to everyone.”

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid stated, “We are proud to collaborate with Dubai Airports at the AccessAbilities Expo to enhance the experience for people of determination. This partnership reflects our commitment to inclusivity, ensuring Dubai is a city where everyone can thrive. Through this MoU, we aim to provide essential support and create solutions that make air travel more accessible and enjoyable for people of determination. Together, we are setting a new standard for ensuring that all individuals can travel with dignity and ease.”

As part of the agreement, Dubai Airports will adopt CDA’s recommendations to improve services, including the use of the Sanad communication platform. The Sanad Relay Centre connects people with hearing disabilities to sign language specialists via video calls, facilitating smoother communication. Dubai Airports will integrate this service into its operations, procure necessary equipment, and train staff.

Additionally, Dubai Airports will align its processes with CDA’s systems to protect the rights of people of determination, ensuring a safe, discrimination-free environment. This includes linking their system to the customer service platform for quick responses to any concerns.

The partnership also supports the integration of the Sanad Smart Card, which offers tailored privileges and services for people with disabilities. Dubai Airports will help build a database to design targeted programmes and encourage broader stakeholder participation.

A joint annual calendar of events will be curated, with Dubai Airports and CDA planning free activities in collaboration with other centres supporting people of determination. This partnership brings additional benefits such as expertise for DXB’s Autism Project, joint promotional campaigns, enhanced staff training, and contributions to inclusive airport design.

Dubai Airports has already introduced several initiatives to support people of determination, including the Sunflower Lanyard programme, which discreetly identifies guests with hidden disabilities and grants them access to priority lanes and an autism-friendly route.

A pre-travel planner offers a visual guide to help ease navigation, and a bespoke training programme for 33,000 staff improves understanding of visible and non-visible disabilities. Further support for people of determination at DXB includes complimentary parking, dedicated taxis, wheelchair services, and specialised assistance at customs.