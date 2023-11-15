Sharm Dreams Company for Tourism Investment (SDTI) registered EGP 4.597 million in net profits after tax during the first nine months of 2023, versus net losses of EGP 64.613 million during the same period in 2022, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 14th.

Operating revenues rose to EGP 92.132 million during the January-September period of this year from EGP 28.50 million in the same period a year earlier.

Sharm Dreams is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the tourism and entertainment industry.

The company focuses on the construction and operation of hotels, touristic resorts, and villages, as well as commercial complexes and entertainment centers.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).