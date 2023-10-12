The 32nd edition of Egypt Energy 2023, formerly known as Electricx, will take place from October 29th to 31st at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo, according to an emailed press release on October 11th.

Co-located with FIREX, this year’s edition will be held under the patronage of Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Ministry of Military Production.

The leading energy event is set to bring together international energy manufacturers and suppliers to showcase new technologies and innovative solutions, attracting over 9,000 visitors from more than 90 countries.

The new technologies and solutions to be displayed during the event are expected to cover the entire energy value chain, from power generators and energy storage systems to high- and low-voltage cables, energy transmission, distribution, and solar panels.

‘’Egypt is committed to transitioning to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. Egypt Energy 2023 will be a key event in this journey, and we look forward to welcoming the world’s leading energy companies to Cairo,” Azzan Mohamed, Group Director-Energy MEA portfolio, said.

