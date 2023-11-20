Egypt has inaugurated the 27th edition of the International Technology Exhibition and Conference for the Middle East and Africa (Cairo ICT 23), as per a statement on November 19th.

Under the slogan “Integrating minds and machines for a better world”, more than 400 local and international companies take part in the event.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stressed the importance of the information technology sector among the priorities of Egypt’s agenda.

Cairo ICT 23 will discuss the most prominent and latest cybersecurity issues, preparedness to confront emerging and emerging threats in 2024, and the resilience of financial institutions in the face of ransomware, among other related topics.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).