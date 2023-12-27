ABU DHABI - ADNEC Group, in strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Defence, has organised three flagship events from 22nd to 25th January – the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), from 23th to 25th January, preceded by a conference on 22nd January.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, these landmark events will attract industry decision-makers, innovators, and experts from around the world to experience and interact with peers from the unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, simulation and training sectors.

The UMEX and SimTEX Conference 2024, scheduled for January 22 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, is set to be a pivotal event in the unmanned systems industry. This in-person conference will focus on the advanced engagement of unmanned systems technologies and the sector's accelerated development driven by AI adoption in the coming decade.

Themed “Soaring to new heights: Impact of new technologies in evolving unmanned systems era”, the conference will provide attendees with valuable insights from industry experts, academic thinkers, and government entities.

Discussions will centre around the latest advancements and the future trajectory of the sector, offering a comprehensive overview of how new technologies are shaping the landscape of unmanned systems.

Twenty-twenty-four’s event marks a notable expansion with the introduction of UMEX Commercial, an innovative addition that marks a significant evolution in the event's scope. UMEX Commercial creates a unique platform where both civilian and military companies can converge, offering them the opportunity to showcase their latest technologies, products, and services. This expansion not only enhances the event's breadth but also serves as an ideal setting for industry players to explore and capitalise on emerging opportunities in the unmanned sector, fostering collaboration and growth across both commercial and military domains.

UMEX and SimTEX 2024 promises to be more than just exhibitions and a conference. The event is projected to attract hundreds of participants from every continent, featuring exhibitors and participants from each sector within the advanced defence technology segment, reflecting the extensive global reach and interest in the fast-expanding systems and simulation sectors, covering unmanned vehicles, AI, and robotics for commercial and military applications.

UMEX NEXT_GEN, introduced in the UMEX and SimTEX 2024 edition, is a pioneering platform that significantly enhances the unmanned systems industry. It offers startups worldwide the opportunity to network with top-tier professionals, form strategic partnerships, and access investment opportunities. Through its pitch competition, it also provides startups with a chance to win valuable mentoring, thereby accelerating business growth. This initiative not only fosters innovation and industry expansion by connecting emerging technologies with investors and experts, but it also strengthens the global unmanned systems ecosystem, promoting cross-pollination of ideas and skills.

An additional exciting new feature introduced to the UMEX and SimTEX 2024 edition is the live demonstration shows, set to take place at Tilal Sweihan on 24th January 2024.

This year's event expands its scope by including land and sea demonstrations at ADNEC, alongside the traditional aerial and grounded unmanned systems showcases. This addition offers a special platform for a more comprehensive display of advanced technologies in AI, robotics, and unmanned systems, providing a vivid, real-time experience of their capabilities.

This enhancement not only enriches the event's appeal but also significantly benefits the industry by offering a tangible, dynamic environment for companies to demonstrate their latest innovations and for attendees to witness cutting-edge unmanned technology in a variety of environments.

ADNEC Group plays a pivotal role in elevating Abu Dhabi as a global hub for major exhibitions like UMEX and SimTEX 2024. Its state-of-the-art facilities and expertise in organising large-scale events have been instrumental in not only showcasing cutting-edge technologies but also in fostering international collaborations. Through its efforts, Abu Dhabi is increasingly recognised as a key player in hosting influential industry gatherings, further enhancing its reputation as a centre for innovation and business excellence.