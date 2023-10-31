Egypt Energy 2023, the leading energy event in North Africa, has kicked off on October 30th at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo, according to an emailed press release.

Held under the patronage of the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of Environment, and Supported by the Ministry of Military Production, the event will take place over three days.

Co-located with FIREX, the event has attracted over 11,000 active energy and fire safety professionals in total from more than 90 countries, featuring more than 200 exhibitors.

During Egypt Energy 2023, exhibitors are showcasing cutting-edge energy technologies, solutions in renewable energy, energy efficiency, transmission and distribution, power generation, and smart solutions.

“In 2023, Egypt is on the verge of a remarkable transformation in its energy and fire safety sectors. It is setting the tone for energy transformation across Africa with initiatives to accelerate the energy transition and to reach 50% generated from renewables by 2040,” Rama Homsi, Manager of Egypt Energy and Firex Exhibitions.

