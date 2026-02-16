Arab Finance: Net foreign assets rose to $15.013 billion, equivalent to EGP 705.083 billion, by the end of January 2026, up from $13.3 billion, or about EGP 634.856 billion, at the end of December 2025, as per data by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The increase underscores a continued improvement in the CBE’s external position, reflecting positive developments across the banking sector.

In May 2024, the CBE announced that its net foreign assets had moved from a deficit to a surplus for the first time since March 2022.

At the time, they recorded a surplus of EGP 458.630 billion, compared with a deficit of around EGP 36.070 billion at the end of April 2024.

Net foreign assets are a key indicator of financial stability, measuring the difference between foreign currency assets and liabilities.

They reflect the banking system’s capacity to meet external obligations and support exchange market stability.