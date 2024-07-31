Arab Drug Company’s (ADCI) net profits after tax jumped 121% year on year (YoY) in the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the company’s financial indicators.

Net profits after tax recorded EGP 100.48 million last FY, up from EGP 82.77 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, total revenues rose to EGP 785.522 million from EGP 633.733 million.

Arab Drug is an Egypt-based company engaged in the pharmaceutical sector. The company focuses on the manufacture, packaging, and distribution of pharmaceutical products as well as chemical solutions for human and veterinary use.

