Arab Finance: Arab Developers Holding shifted to consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company worth EGP 72.599 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, as per the financial results.

The generated profits were against net losses valued at EGP 11.484 million in H1 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.009 in the first six months of 2025, versus a loss per share of EGP 0.001.

The revenues hiked by 204% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 696.958 million in H1 2025 from EGP 341.598 million.

Regarding the standalone business, the company turned to net losses valued at EGP 24.450 million in the January-June 2025 period, compared to net profits of EGP 95.138 million in H1 2024.

Non-consolidated loss per share hit EGP 0.003 in H1 2025, versus a profit per share of EGP 0.011 a year earlier.

The group sold 617 units, generating nearly EGP 2.274 billion in revenue.

