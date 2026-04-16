Tunis, - A small Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, was held on Wednesday at the Kasbah to review the progress of programmes arising from the state's strategy for the development of agricultural systems.

The meeting recommended accelerating the implementation of programmes and projects derived from the unified agricultural policy strategy aimed at upgrading all agricultural systems.

It also called for speeding up the livestock restocking program for sheep and cattle, alongside diversifying production and strengthening agro-food processing.

It further emphasised the need to accelerate the restructuring of farms under the Office of State Lands and the Livestock and Pasture Office, in order to restore balance in the dairy and meat sectors and to support small farmers and professional organisations operating in agricultural activities, while ensuring the necessary funding is provided.

The meeting also urged the acceleration of programmes to modernise and digitise distribution channels, slaughterhouses and markets, in order to ensure price transparency and combat monopolies and speculation, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister stressed the need to speed up structural reforms across agricultural systems, particularly in grain, olive oil, animal feed, dairy, and livestock sectors.

She stressed that agricultural systems are a strategic pillar of national sovereignty and food security, especially amid global instability, repeated disruptions and sharp fluctuations in markets and supply chains.

She called for a comprehensive and integrated approach based on supporting farmers and producers, modernising value chains and strengthening governance in distribution, processing, and storage, so as to reinforce food sovereignty, reduce dependency, and build a more resilient and self-reliant agricultural system.

She further emphasised that agriculture is part of Tunisia’s national security, highlighting the importance of strengthening food security by developing both plant and animal production systems, reinforcing resilience and rebuilding the national herd of cattle and sheep.

She also underlined the need to enhance storage capacities to mitigate global market volatility and supply chain disruptions.

She also stressed the need to strengthen water security and adopt smart, water-efficient agricultural technologies in order to achieve water sovereignty.

In this regard, the Prime Minister noted that the agricultural sector is a strategic pillar of the economic and social fabric, serving as a key driver of growth and a broad field for job creation and foreign currency earnings. It accounts for around 10% of GDP, 13% of export value, and 14% of total employment in the country, and provides the main source of livelihood for 70% of rural populations.

Therefore, it is a national duty to overcome all difficulties, particularly for small farmers across the country, in accordance with the directives of the President of the Republic, Kais Saied, she added.

In this context, she affirmed that supporting this sector, strengthening its productive capacities and enhancing its readiness to adapt to rapid regional and international transformations is a constant and strategic national choice that cannot be dispensed with.

This would help consolidate the foundations of national sovereignty, reinforce the independence of economic decision-making, ensure food sovereignty and address various global changes and fluctuations, she pointed out.

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