Arab Finance: NNC City increased its stake in Orascom Construction to 12.70% from 11.68%, according to a bourse disclosure.

The company purchased 1.131 million shares, representing 1.03% of Orascom Construction’s issued capital.

Moreover, Nassef Sawiris and entities held for his benefit increased their ownership from 46.699 million shares, equivalent to 42.36% of the total issued share capital, to 47.830 million shares, accounting for 43.39% of the total issued share capital.

Orascom Construction reported a consolidated backlog of $9 billion and net income attributable to shareholders of $194.8 million in 2025.