Arab Finance: The standalone net profits after income tax of United Bank reached EGP 2.306 billion at the end of December 2024, down 15.56% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 2.730 billion, the financial results showed.

Earnings per share (EPS) fell to EGP 1.67 last year from EGP 2.20 in 2024, while the net interest income climbed to EGP 5.118 billion from EGP 4.648 billion.

The consolidated net profits after tax dropped by 14% to EGP 2.431 billion in 2025 from EGP 2.833 billion a year earlier.

The United Bank was established as an Egyptian joint-stock company in June 2006, following the merger of the International Islamic Bank for Investment and Development, the Egyptian United Bank, and the Nile Bank.