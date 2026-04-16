Morocco's year-on-year economic growth ​rate ⁠is expected to ‌slow to 4.7% in ​the second quarter this year from ​5% in the ​previous quarter, the statistics agency HCP said ⁠on Thursday.

The forecast assumed an oil price between $85 and $100 ​per barrel, "resilient" ‌domestic demand and ⁠the ⁠positive impact of the farming sector ​following ‌abundant rainfall ⁠this winter, it said.

The fallout of higher fuel prices on inflation would be partly offset by the subsidies to keep electricity, cooking ‌gas and public transport prices stable, ⁠it said.

The IMF ​expects Morocco's economy to grow 4.4% ​this ‌year, after 4.9% last ⁠year.

(Reporting by ​Ahmed El Jechtimi)