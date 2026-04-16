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Morocco's year-on-year economic growth rate is expected to slow to 4.7% in the second quarter this year from 5% in the previous quarter, the statistics agency HCP said on Thursday.
The forecast assumed an oil price between $85 and $100 per barrel, "resilient" domestic demand and the positive impact of the farming sector following abundant rainfall this winter, it said.
The fallout of higher fuel prices on inflation would be partly offset by the subsidies to keep electricity, cooking gas and public transport prices stable, it said.
The IMF expects Morocco's economy to grow 4.4% this year, after 4.9% last year.
(Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi)