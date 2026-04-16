Nissan's vehicle sales in the ​Middle East fell to about ​half of pre-war ​levels in Marchas the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran hit ⁠car demand, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Overall sales in the region fell ​40% ‌in March, Guillaume Cartier, ⁠chief ⁠performance officer at Nissan, told the ​FT, adding that ‌demand was down ⁠40-60% in specific local markets.

"During the past month of March, we experienced a decline in sales against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical conditions," Nissan said in a ‌separate statement.

"This temporary decline does not ⁠reflect our overall performance ​trajectory for the year."

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna and ​Rhea ‌Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing ⁠by Mrigank ​Dhaniwala and Leroy Leo)