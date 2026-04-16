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Nissan's vehicle sales in the Middle East fell to about half of pre-war levels in Marchas the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran hit car demand, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Overall sales in the region fell 40% in March, Guillaume Cartier, chief performance officer at Nissan, told the FT, adding that demand was down 40-60% in specific local markets.
"During the past month of March, we experienced a decline in sales against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical conditions," Nissan said in a separate statement.
"This temporary decline does not reflect our overall performance trajectory for the year."
(Reporting by Shivani Tanna and Rhea Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Leroy Leo)