Arab Finance: Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts announced a cash dividend of EGP 4 per share for 2025, according to a bourse statement.

The EGX-listed firm will pay the dividend on May 13th, with eligibility to shareholders until the May 10th trading session.

Founded in 1994, Pyramisa Hotels is a private hotel chain in Egypt and the largest timeshare operator in the Middle East.

The company selected locations overlooking the Nile in Cairo, Luxor, and Aswan, and the Red Sea in Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, and Sahl Hasheesh.

It has experience in hotel construction and management to provide luxurious residential projects.

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